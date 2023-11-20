KZN Education Dept probing alleged bullying & assault of Empangeni pupil

The matter came to light after a video clip in which the learner speaks about the assault went viral.

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal Education Department said it was investigating an alleged assault of a female pupil by another in Empangeni.

In the clip, she alleges that she was being bullied for a while and added that things got worse when the male learner allegedly beat her up.

In the video, the pupil becomes emotional as she tells her story.

She said at some point, she even wanted to drop out of school because of the alleged abuse she was enduring.

The provincial Department of Education said they’d tracked down the pupil accused of the assault and added that steps had been taken.

“We interviewed her but she became very emotional, which led to organising our own psychologist to have a session with her. We also assisted her in opening a case against the alleged perpetrator," said spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi.

The department has also urged residents from the community not to get involved in the matter.