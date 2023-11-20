Joburg EMS suspend recovery search for 2 people were swept away in Klip River

Emergency services officials began their search on Sunday after the 18-year-old female and 21-year-old male were reported missing on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - A rescue mission for two people who were washed away in the Klip River has been suspended for Monday.

It's understood the pair disappeared in the stream during a cleansing ceremony on Saturday.

The mother of the 18-year-old has told Eyewitness News that she's accepted that her child may not be found alive.

"We are waiting for the bodies to be found then we want those who led the ritual to account to the police so that the investigation can begin."