Joburg EMS boost resources to recover 2 bodies swept away in Klip River

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Emergency Services say the possibilities of finding two people washed away by raging water in the Klip River are slim.

It's understood that the 21-year-old male and 18-year-old female disappeared in the stream in the south of Johannesburg during a cleansing ceremony on Saturday.

Rescue teams who've been conducting their search since Sunday have now bolstered their resources.

#KliprivierBodies The search for two people who were washed away last Saturday during a cleansing at the Kliprivier River - in the south of Johannesburg has resumed today.@MongeziKoko pic.twitter.com/P1gtpAB59P ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 20, 2023

Maximising the use of their resources, the emergency services have told the family of one of the victims that the mission is now a recovery operation.

Emergency services have roped in their K9 unit to locate the bodies.

The mother of the 18-year-old says she has accepted that her child will not be found alive.

"We are waiting for the bodies to be found, then we want those who led the ritual to account to the police so that the investigation can begin."

The mother is calling on local authorities to investigate the circumstances of this tragedy and if there’s anyone liable for it, an arrest should be effected.