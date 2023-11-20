Go

Joburg EMS boost resources to recover 2 bodies swept away in Klip River

It's understood that the 21-year-old male and 18-year-old female disappeared in the stream in the south of Johannesburg during a cleansing ceremony on Saturday.

Joburg EMS personnel search the Klip River in the south of Johannesburg on 20 November 2023 for the bodies of 2 people who were swept away during a cleansing ritual on 18 November 2023. Picture: Mongezi Koko/Eyewitness News
20 November 2023 14:20

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Emergency Services say the possibilities of finding two people washed away by raging water in the Klip River are slim.

Rescue teams who've been conducting their search since Sunday have now bolstered their resources.

Maximising the use of their resources, the emergency services have told the family of one of the victims that the mission is now a recovery operation.

Emergency services have roped in their K9 unit to locate the bodies.

The mother of the 18-year-old says she has accepted that her child will not be found alive.

"We are waiting for the bodies to be found, then we want those who led the ritual to account to the police so that the investigation can begin."

The mother is calling on local authorities to investigate the circumstances of this tragedy and if there’s anyone liable for it, an arrest should be effected.

