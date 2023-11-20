IEC to release official voter registration weekend stats

The IEC will also give insight on how the different voting stations fared, while some polling venues remained closed throughout the weekend due to protesting.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is due to release the results of its first voter registration drive ahead of the 2024 elections on Monday afternoon.

This will cover a range of issues including the number of new registrations captured, provincial breakdowns of the results, as well as data from the online voter registration portal.

With the IEC having recorded more registrations than it had hoped for this weekend - many including pollsters, politicians and the media will focus on the true meaning of the the capture data.

Parties will be looking out for activities in areas that they regard as their strongholds – as signs of future support.

But many will be looking to the new registrations in the hope that they will see an uptake by young people.

About 14 million young people who are eligible to vote are not on the voters’ roll, and they represent the possible swing that could change the face of South Africa’s politics and government as we know it.

The IEC has already announced that 1 million South Africans had registered on Saturday. There’s also a strong chance the commission met the million mark on Sunday.