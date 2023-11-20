IEC records 500,000 new registered voters over registration weekend

Citizens across the country came out in their numbers to register and update their information ahead of next year's general elections.

JOHANNESBURG - The Electoral Commission (IEC) said that over 500,000 new registered voters were recorded, with the voters roll now standing at 26.8 million people.

The commission briefed the nation on the outcomes of its first voter registration drive which took place over the weekend.

Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said the commission was satisfied with the running of its first voter registration drive.

"Eligible voters registering for the first time were 568,000. This accounts for 19.57% of the total registration activity. Voters who reregistered in the same voting district were 1.4 million and those who reregistered in a different voting district were 929,000, in other words, people who were changing their address items."