Gupta allies appear in court for 'excessively' priced Estina dairy project plant

JOHANNESBURG - Gupta associates Kamal Vasram and Saliesh Indurjeeth return to the Pretoria Regional Court on Monday.

This is in connection with the infamous Estina dairy farm project. The trial kicked off in March this year.

The case before the court centers on a pasteurisation plant that was imported into the country from India. While the customs declaration put the value of the plant at more than R37.7 million, investigations suggest this was “excessively high”.

They also reveal the plant was invoiced by a company called Gateway Limited which is based in the United Arab Emirates, believed to be controlled by the Guptas.

The accused before the court have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

Four witnesses have testified so far, with a fifth expected to take the stand on Monday.