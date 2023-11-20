Gauteng recorded highest number of citizens added to voters roll - IEC

The IEC on Monday released the numbers of its first voter registration weekend ahead of the 2024 general elections.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite several stations affected by protests related to service delivery issues in various areas in Gauteng, the Electoral Commission (IEC) said that the province had the highest number of citizens added to the voters roll.

With the first voter registration weekend complete, the commission said that there were now over 26.8 million citizens on the voters roll – an increase of more than 578,000 eligible voters.

It was a busy weekend at the IEC's 23,000 voting stations, where nearly three million people, young and old, came out in their numbers to either register or update their details.

Chief electoral officer, Sy Mamabolo: "The voters roll now stands at 26.8 million votes, which is an increase from 26.3 million before the registration weekend."

Mamabolo said that Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape recorded the highest number of new registrations while Mpumalanga, the North West, the Free State and the Northern Cape, recorded the lowest turnout.

Mamabolo said that another round of registrations would be announced soon.