Family of teen swept away in cleansing ceremony in Klip River demand answers

Although search efforts will continue on Tuesday morning, the family wants authorities to launch an investigation looking the circumstances around the incident.

OLIFANTSVLEI - The family of one of the victims swept away in the Klip River on Saturday during a cleansing ceremony is demanding answers.

On Monday afternoon, Johannesburg Emergency Services suspended rescue efforts as the river current picked up.

Although search efforts will continue on Tuesday morning, the family wants authorities to launch an investigation looking the circumstances around the incident.

The mother of the 18-year-old told Eyewitness News that she had accepted the possibility of not finding her daughter alive.

She said that the tragedy had left her family reeling and seeking answers.

"The pain I'm feeling is indescribable. We want the man who was in charge of the cleansing ceremony to account for the events of that night. He's the only who can assist the police with future investigations."

Families of the pair, who are presumed dead, observed Monday’s recovery operation with bated breath and hope that their loved ones will be found.

Joburg EMS says their teams will continue the search on Tuesday.