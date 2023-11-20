Durban cop killed in Pavilion Mall jewellery heist, pregnant woman among injured

Paramedics say two other people were injured during the robbery, and were stabilised and transported to the hospital.

DURBAN - A police officer was shot and killed during a suspected robbery at the Pavilion Mall in the Westville area of Durban on Sunday night.

Two jewellery stores were hit by an unknown group of suspects.

It’sunderstood thatthe policeman was confronting the alleged criminals when he was shot and fatally wounded just outside the mall.

All roads leading near the mall were cordoned off with police tape while officers diverted traffic.

Paramedic spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the officer died upon arrival in hospital: “A police member had sustained gunshot wounds and was in a critical condition and rushed to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, due to his injuries, he passed away a short while later.”

Jamieson added that upon arrival, paramedics found two active crime scenes. Advanced Life Support Paramedics treated and transported two females, one pregnant, who were assaulted during the alleged robbery.

Police are yet to comment on the incident.