DA snubs CoJ's wasteful extraordinary council sitting to elect new speaker

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg council is sitting for an extraordinary meeting to elect a new speaker on Monday.

But the Democratic Alliance (DA) is not having it, citing wasteful expenditure.

The African National Congress-Economic Freedom Fighters coalition in the City of Joburg, which holds a majority of seats in council, will be putting forward African Independent Congress councillor Margaret Arnolds as it's speaker candidate.

Meanwhile, the DA says it will be boycotting the sitting as it is a waste of money.

The party says there is no need for the cash-strapped municipality to spend R600,000 on an extraordinary meeting to just elect a speaker, when this could have been done during next Wednesday’s ordinary council sitting.

"The DA will not be complicit in such a waste of money and will, therefore, not be attending the meeting. Our position remains clear, the Johannesburg council must be resolved, and we will not give legitimacy to the doomsday coalition, while they are being frivolous with the taxpayers’ money," said DA caucus leader in the City of Joburg Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku.