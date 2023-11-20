CPUT stabbing: Accused requests to be referred for mental observation

Thirty-two-year-old Ntembeko Myalo made his second appearance in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - A University of the Western Cape (UWC) student charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing a female Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) student multiple times has requested to be referred for a mental assessment.

Myalo, who was filmed stabbing the female victim at a private student residence in Belhar on 11 November, was due in court to make a bail application.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Monday confirmed that the victim in the matter is Myalo's wife.

CPUT has indicated that she is still recovering from the stabbing incident and has since been reunited with her family.

Myalo, who has been suspended from all activities at UWC, abandoned his bail application on Monday morning but has reserved his right to apply for bail at a later stage.

Myalo's Legal Aid attorney has also asked the court to refer his client to a district surgeon.

NPA spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila: "He asked the court to refer his client to a district surgeon for a head injury, which he sustained before his arrest. He further asked his client to be referred for mental observation."

The case has been postponed until 27 November.