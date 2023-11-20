Another investigator to take the stand in Meyiwa murder trial

Sergeant Batho Mogola led the arrest of the first accused - Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya - and was also pivotal in the investigation process.

PRETORIA - The Pretoria High Court will hear from another investigator in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Monday morning, as evidence continues to be led in the trial within a trial.

The matter stalled on Friday due to the defence wanting a report from a vehicle tracking expert, before continuing with the cross-examination of one of the arresting officers.

The court is hearing a trial into the admissibility of confession statements by two of the five accused.

The defence insists the men were assaulted and coerced to make the incriminating statements.

Sergeant Vusumuzi Mogane has spent over two weeks on the witness stand answering tough questions from the defence on the arrest of Bongani Ntanzi, and how he was escorted.

While this is the longest testimony in this trial within a trial, it is still not completed and has been put on ice indefinitely as the defence seeks precise GPS coordinates on the escort that was transporting the accused.

In the meantime, Mogane’s colleague, a fellow investigator from the cold cases unit, sergeant Batho Mogola, will take the stand on Monday.

She led the arrest of the first accused - Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya - and was also pivotal in the investigation process.

From the testimonies given and the versions from the accused, it’s clear that Mogola was the right-hand woman of the main investigator in this case, brigadier Bongani Gininda.