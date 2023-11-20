5 suspected poachers arrested near Cape Town for possession of crayfish

The five suspects, between the ages 25 and 30, were arrested for the possession of West Coast rock lobster without a permit, said police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie.

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested five suspected poachers for the possession of a large quantity of rock lobster near Macassar on Sunday.

Pojie said that an Operation Restore unit was conducting an intelligence-driven operation at a checkpoint on the N2 on Sunday at around 7.30pm.

"They acted on information about the trafficking of crayfish in a white Ford Ranger on a flatbed tow truck travelling on the N2 towards Cape Town. Members spotted the tow truck on the N2 and pulled it off the road. As the occupants appeared suspiciously nervous, the members ensued with a search of the vehicle."

Pojie said that during the search, police confiscated 397 West Coast rock lobster, 6,069 lobster tails, a Ford Ranger LDV, a flatbed tow truck and five cellular telephones.

The suspects are scheduled to appear in the Somerset Magistrates Court once they have been charged.