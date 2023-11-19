Voter apathy among youth a major concern in Phuthaditjhaba

The IEC and Political parties have renewed calls for especially first-time and youth voters to register.

PHUTHADITHJABA - The voter registration drive entered its second and final day with a slow start in the Eastern Free State township of Phuthaditjhaba.

The Electoral Commission (IEC) continued to encourage those who are eligible to vote, especially the youth to not miss the opportunity to register to cast their ballot in the 2024 general election.

The IEC and political parties have renewed calls for especially first-time and youth voters to register.

Observers of day one’s turnout said a lack of enthusiasm among the youth was a major concern.

Both the IEC and political players say the only way young people and first-time voters can influence the myriad of social and economic challenges plaguing their communities is to register to participate in the 2024 national ballot.

Meanwhile, several young people who qualify to cast their ballot for the first time told Eyewitness News that they have no interest in registering to vote.

They cite the years-long chronic service delivery disruptions, power and water shortages plaguing this sprawling township as a reason, as well as unemployment and high levels of crime.