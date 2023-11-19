Virgin Active 947 Ride Joburg: Motorists warned of road closures

Thousands of cyclists are expected to take part in the cycle race on Sunday, which will start and finish at the FNB Stadium in Soweto, affecting parts of Joburg and some major routes.

JOHANNESBURG - Major roads in Johannesburg will be closed off to traffic for the Virgin Active 947 Ride Joburg cycling race taking place on Sunday.

Thousands of cyclists are expected to take part in the race, which will start and finish at the FNB Stadium in Soweto.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has deployed officers at various points along the route.

Areas that can expect to be affected include Diepkloof, Orlando West, Riverlea, Selby, Braamfontein, Parktown, Kyalami, Lonehill, Parkwood, Sunninghill, Douglasdale, Fourways, Ormonde and Nasrec.

While Nasrec Road, N1 South, Main Reef Road, M1 North, M1 South, Woodmead Drive, Witkoppen Road, Alexandra Avenue, Grosvender Road, Braamfischer Drive, Jan Smuts Avenue are some of the routes that will be affected.

“Residents and members of the public are urged to exercise caution and patience for cyclers during the duration of the race,” said JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla.

“We are appealing for road users to acquaint themselves with the traffic management plan for the day so they can plan their routes accordingly.”