'To be oppressed by those we voted for' is why a Phuthaditjhaba elder won't vote

“It was for the first and last time in 1994. It was out of excitement. Unfortunately, we did not understand what the meaning of democracy is. But is only now that we understand that democracy means to be oppressed by those that we have voted for - those we have put into power," said 64-year-old Khekhe Skere.

PHUTHADITJHABA - Some pensioners in Phuthaditjhaba said they would not participate in the voter registration process and were not planning to cast their ballot in the 2024 national election.

Sunday, which was the final day of voter registration was marked by a slow start with a low turnout in the Eastern Free State township of Phuthaditjhaba.

The Electoral Commission (IEC) continued to encourage those who are eligible to vote, especially the youth not to miss the opportunity to register to cast their vote in the 2024 election, stressing that its voting stations would serve everyone who makes it through their doors on Sunday.

But it seems the call fell on deaf ears, worryingly, as the Electoral Commission noted a low turnout among pensioners as well.

Sixty-four-year-old Khekhe Skere, a resident of Phuthaditjhaba said he won’t bother to register to vote.

