Steenhuisen urges DA Western Cape supporters not to be complacent ahead of 2024

The party is looking to extend its control over the province for a third consecutive term while also hoping the numbers will boost its national support.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) left nothing to chance in the Western Cape, where its leadership on Sunday called on its supporters not to be complacent about the 2024 elections.

The party is looking to extend its control over the province for a third consecutive term while also hoping the numbers will boost its national support.

DA leader John Steenhuisen kicked off his voter registration drive in the city, at the historical Jan van Riebeeck High School on the slope, just below Table Mountain, in one of the city’s more affluent areas.

But Steenhuisen cautioned those who are happy with the way the DA has run the Western Cape over the last 15 years not to be complacent.

“These things are not there by accident, they are there because you voted, and trusted the DA to give us a majority here, and we are repaying that trust by making sure that we deliver.”

DA leader John Steenhuisen is in Cape Town today. He says the party’s supporters who are happy with service delivery, should not be complacent about voting to give the the numbers it needs to form a national coalition government. #SAelections24 pic.twitter.com/ALOJmZGsTI ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 19, 2023

Steenhuisen acknowledged that there was still a long way to go to improve the living conditions of the province’s most impoverished.

But he believes the Western Cape is being unfairly singled out for its disparities.

“I don’t buy this comparison that the ANC [African National Congress] likes to put out 'oh well look at Camps Bay and look at Khayelitsha'. But then you can do the same in Durban, Umhlanga, and Umlazi; Johannesburg, Sandton and Alexandra."

Steenhuisen believes the province is far further down the track in dealing with the apartheid spatial legacy than any of the country’s other metros.

ALSO READ: