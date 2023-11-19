Some Vuwani residents considering other political options ahead of 2024

VUWANI - Some voters in Vuwani in Limpopo's Vhembe District have lost all hope that the government will address their frustrations ahead of the 2024 general elections.

This as the Electoral Commission (IEC) continues with its voter registration drive on Sunday.

On Sunday morning, there was little movement at the Vuwani municipal building voting station.

Vuwani residents have suffered from severe water supply challenges for years, while some await the government to resolve demarcation issues which saw violent protests between the 2016 local government and 2019 general polls.

Some Vuwani residents told Eyewitness News they are tired of having to always take their frustrations to the streets to be heard by government.

Previously, demonstrations saw schools in the area being torched.

Residents said all they want is to be serviced by the Makhado local municipality instead of Collins Chabane which they are currently under.

But Ndivhuwo Manenzhe, a registered voter, said these are some of the concerns he'll bear in mind when he casts his vote next year.

"I've decided that I'll vote for the DA [Democratic Alliance] next year. I want to give them a chance because the ANC has failed. We're struggling as black people."