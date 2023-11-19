Some Diamond Park residents' decision to vote hinges on RDP house delivery

In Kimberley's Diamond Park, residents say their decision to vote will most likely be influenced by the completion of an RDP housing project that COGTA started and could not finish owing to the depletion of funds.

KIMBERLEY - Residents in Diamond Park have mixed feelings about how they will vote in the 2024 general elections.

They spoke to Eyewitness News as Sunday marks day two of the Electoral Commission's (IEC's) voter registration drive.

Gloria, an Early Childhood Development (ECD) educator, said it is essential for children to undergo ECD education so they can develop into balanced young people who contribute to society, and enthusiastic citizens who want to further educate themselves.

The educator relies on parents' contributions and donations but laments the department's lack of administrative and financial support. She, therefore, does not feel like voting.

However, another resident, Charlene Jacobs, differs. Jacobs is involved with the Neighbourhood Watch, which recently caught copper cable thieves along the railway track.

She said she will vote like she has always done.

"It is a right to vote. I would like to see changes in the community. The people must build us houses there [because] there are not enough."

In Diamond Park, the late Lucas Tsiloane and his wife, Gloria led protests to get RDP houses built.

However, only half of the promised houses were built before the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) department ran out of money.

Earlier in 2023, the residents embarked on a protest, demanding RDP houses.

Both Gloria and Charlene agreed that Diamond Park's people will be much better off once COGTA completes the housing project, and families can live respectably.