Search for 2 bodies washed away at Kliprivier stream continues
Joburg EMS said the incident happened on Saturday night south of the city during a cleansing ceremony.
JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Emergency Services (EMS) is on a search for two bodies that washed away at the Kliprivier stream.
EMS said the incident happened on Saturday night during a cleansing ceremony.
It's understood the two victims are aged 18 and 21 years old.
This comes shortly after an 18-year-old's body was recovered in a river stream in Soweto on Wednesday after he drowned.
"Traditional healers, prophets, and pastors are urged to ensure the safety of congregants while conducting these cleansing/baptism rituals," said EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi.