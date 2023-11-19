Search for 2 bodies washed away at Kliprivier stream continues

Joburg EMS said the incident happened on Saturday night south of the city during a cleansing ceremony.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Emergency Services (EMS) is on a search for two bodies that washed away at the Kliprivier stream.

EMS said the incident happened on Saturday night during a cleansing ceremony.

It's understood the two victims are aged 18 and 21 years old.

This comes shortly after an 18-year-old's body was recovered in a river stream in Soweto on Wednesday after he drowned.



"Traditional healers, prophets, and pastors are urged to ensure the safety of congregants while conducting these cleansing/baptism rituals," said EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi.