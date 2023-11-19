Quality of staff top priority for DA in KZN should it come into power - Rodgers

The DA's premier candidate for KZN, Christopher Pappas is hoping to make history by becoming the first DA leader to take control of the province.

DURBAN - As South Africans register to vote for the 2024 general elections, the Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) is already thinking about what it will do should it come into power next year.

The party has raised concerns over the state of KZN, including some of its municipalities, and the quality of staffers serving the provincial government.

DA leader in the province Francois Rodgers said his party would bring in capable people to help govern KZN.

“We have made it clear after 2024 when we govern in this province, cities like Msunduzi and eThekwini where service delivery is at an all-time low will have administrators in there who can actually do the job.”

Rodgers said KZN needs to appoint professionals in key positions.

“We will make sure that engineers and people who are skilled in-service delivery start running those cities so that we can turn those cities around.”