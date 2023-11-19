Pupils with disabilities seek representative party and accessible voting process

Eyewitness News spoke to pupils at the Elizabeth Conradie School for Disabled Learners in Kimberley on Sunday, about registering to vote and their hopes for the future.

KIMBERLEY - Pupils with disabilities said they are looking for a political party that will afford them equal representation.

Eyewitness News spoke to pupils at the Elizabeth Conradie School for Disabled Learners in Kimberley on Sunday, about registering to vote and their hopes for the future.

READ MORE:

- Focus is on getting younger people to register to vote - IEC

- Political parties plead with SAns not to be indifferent about country's future

- State of SA enough reason for people to come out and register to vote

Katlego Ramaro has a prosthesis on his leg after it was amputated. He said people in Kimberley look down on those who live with disabilities. He hopes his vote will help citizens understand that people with disabilities have the same rights.

Another pupil, Bradley Bostander who is blind, said he will vote for a party that will afford disabled persons the same opportunities as able people.

He said he wants to pursue his dreams and deserves an equal chance to prove himself.

Bostander needs special assistance to vote.

"I hope there will be Braille or any device that will be suitable for me the vote. Next year [2024] will be the first time that I will be voting."

The pair told Eyewitness News they were excited to vote for the first time and make a difference for disabled young people all over the country.