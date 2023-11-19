Prospective NW voters believe nationalising mines will lead to better lives

Although the North West is known as the top platinum producer in the world, locals from Maditlokwa told Eyewitness News that they haven't fully benefitted from living next to a platinum mine.

MADITLOKWA - In the North West, prospective voters said they believe the nationalisation of mines will lead to better economic benefits for locals.

So far, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is the only prominent party pushing for the government to own all mines in the country, with the African National Congress (ANC) having abandoned the idea in 2012.

North West is known as the Platinum Belt for the number of platinum-producing mines in the province.

However, many people feel these have not added any value to those living in those areas.

Mining is the most important issue for voters in Maditlokwa.

The sprawling community is a stone's throw away from the Tharisa Mine, which describes itself on its website as home to 70% of the world's platinum and chrome resources.

Maditlokwa is also a community made up of economic migrants from across the country.

However, for people like Sandisile Sthule, the dream he left the Eastern Cape for has never materialised.

Resident Enoch Mathwasa came to Maditlokwa from Limpopo to work in the mines but has been laid off for about a year now.

He said the best-case scenario would see the government taking full control of the mines in the province.

Electoral Commission (IEC) officials said just under 100 people had registered to vote, so far.