Over 1,500 voter registration stations to be open in the Western Cape on Sunday

Preliminary figures indicate that by late Saturday over 60,000 people had engaged with the Electoral Commission in the Western Cape, either at one of its stations or online.

CAPE TOWN - In the Western Cape, over 1,500 stations across the province will be open again on Sunday for one final push to get people to register to vote or update their details.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants to extend its 15-year control over this province and ultimately use it as a platform to boost its prospects nationally, with its premier candidate Alan Winde leading the drive to get more young people in particular to register.

In this province, it’s estimated that around 400,000 people under the age of 29 are not captured on the voters’ roll.

Winde is greeting supporters in this DA stronghold. Other parties are not even campaigning here.

On Sunday morning, party leader John Steenhuisen is expected to join his party’s registration efforts.

They are leaving nothing to chance and will be stationed outside every one of the province’s more than 1,500 polling stations.

Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC) is focussing its efforts up the west coast in the fishing community of Saldanha Bay on Sunday, with National Executive Committee (NEC) members Mcebisi Skwatsha and Supra Mahumapelo expected to lead their campaign.

Two polling stations in the city’s Marikana informal settlement in the Philippi area will, however, remain closed for a second day.

The Electoral Commission said this is at the request of the community who fear that it could once again stoke up their service delivery tensions.