Mantashe not too worried about little movement at some KZN registration stations

“The difference between registration and voting is that with voting, you queue there, you vote for the day, and you disappear. With registration, you register and go. It is a quick process, so you are not going to see long queues with the registration,” said Mantashe.

DURBAN - African National Congress (ANC) national chairperson Gwede Mantashe said he was not too concerned about little movement at some registration points in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Mantashe visited various stations in the province on Saturday.

This as over 23,000 stations were open for voter registration across the country throughout the weekend, ahead of the 2024 general elections.

READ MORE:

The ANC has a huge task to convince KZN voters following its losses in the 2021 elections.

Inanda, an ANC stronghold is one of the communities facing service delivery issues in the north of Durban.

Mantashe said it was not concerning to see very little movement in some voting stations, saying on election day, things will be different.

“The difference between registration and voting is that with voting you queue there you vote for the day, and you disappear, with registration you register and go - it is a quick process, so you are not going to see long queues with the registration,” said Mantashe.

Mantashe also called on various communities here in the north including Ntuzuma and KwaMashu to use the remaining hours to verify their credentials.

Meanwhile, day one of the voter registration weekend concluded with no incidents in the so-called high-risk areas of eThekwini.

The provincial Community Safety department had earlier flagged several areas from the south to the north of Durban as problematic, but it was all systems go at most voting stations in the area on Saturday, with Electoral Commission officials not meeting any difficulties.

READ: IEC working with law enforcement to ensure voter registration not disrupted

Areas including Durban North, Inanda and neighbouring Ntuzuma and KwaMashu were identified as high-risk areas.

There’s also police visibility at some voting stations for safety reasons, as KZN is known for political intolerance. Police threat assessments also revealed that out of the 4 973 stations 173 high regarded as high risk, 762 as medium risk and 4 074 as low risk. @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/Lnep0rTF5m ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 18, 2023

Day one of voter registration, however, saw no clashes between different political party agents or members as they camped outside voting stations.

IEC officials in areas Eyewitness News visited also raised no concerns with their working equipment.

More prospective voters are expected to verify their credentials on Sunday to secure their opportunity to vote in next year’s polls.