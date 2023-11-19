Lotto results: Saturday, 18 November 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 18 November 2023 are:
Lotto: 11, 19, 21, 25, 34, 41 B: 44
Lotto Plus 1: 06, 15, 23, 28, 41, 49 B: 39
Lotto Plus 2: 03, 09, 11, 12, 46, 50 B: 38
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
