Thusang Informal Settlement residents no longer trust SA electoral process

WESTONARIA - Some residents at the Thusang Informal Settlement on the west rand threatened to boycott the 2024 general elections.

Sunday marked the second day of nationwide voter registration, ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The residents said they have been let down by the democratically elected government, accusing officials of using their votes as a get-rich-quick scheme.

This area has no electricity, taps are often dry and the nearest school is a long walk away from home.

Marcus Mahlophe, who has lived there for more than two decades said the lack of socioeconomic development in the area is tantamount to betrayal.

He says he only voted in the 1994 elections and refuses to register for the 2024 polls.

Marcus Mahlophe - an elder at the Thusang informal settlement in the Westonaria mining area - only voted in 1994 and refuses to ever vote again. He says the communities material condition doesn't inspire confidence.

Electoral Commission (IEC) officials at the Thusang voter registration centre told Eyewitness News that there had been just over 60 new registrations this weekend.

Half of them being young potential voters.

Although it appears to be a considerably low number, an IEC official says this is higher than the previous cycle.