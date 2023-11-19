IFP's Hlabisa praises political tolerance level at KZN's registration stations

“What was good was the political atmosphere of the ANC, IFP, and EFF was very conducive. They were singing together and dancing for one song and even when I went to greet the table of the anc people the attitude and spirit was very good," said the IFP leader.

DURBAN - Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) president Velenkosini Hlabisa has praised the level of political tolerance shown by parties as they canvassed and rallied supporters to register for the upcoming general polls.

He told Eyewitness News that he has seen parties working alongside each other harmoniously at the various voting stations he visited over the weekend.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has a history of political intolerance and violence, with the latter remaining a key feature in the province during major political happenings in the country.

Police in the province had also deployed 24,000 officers to keep an eye on during this weekend’s registration window.

READ MORE: Voter registration weekend: KZN govt calls for peace and political tolerance

The African National Congress (ANC) and the IFP were the most visible at polling stations visited by Eyewitness News this weekend, the parties had been camping outside, wooing potential supporters ahead of next year’s elections.

Hlabisa praised the political atmosphere during the registration period.

“What was good was the political atmosphere of the ANC, IFP, and EFF was very conducive. They were singing together and dancing for one song and even when I went to greet the table of the anc people the attitude and spirit was very good.”

As the registration weekend winds down – police continue to keep a watchful eye on the province.