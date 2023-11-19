Go

IEC surpasses 1 million voter registration target

The commission said when voting stations closed on Saturday, one million people had successfully registered at over 23,000 voting stations across the country.

The first voter registration will be held on the weekend of the 18th and 19th of November 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/ Eyewitness News.
The first voter registration will be held on the weekend of the 18th and 19th of November 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/ Eyewitness News.
19 November 2023 16:06

JOHANNESBURG - The Electoral Commission (IEC) surpassed its target to register one million people for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

The commission said when voting stations closed on Saturday, one million people had successfully registered at over 23,000 voting stations across the country.

The online portal also reached record-breaking levels, with 100,000 people registering on the IEC’s website on Saturday.

By early afternoon on Sunday, over 600,000 people registered, said the IEC, with 40,000 using the online portal.

This amid concern of low voter registration turnout in parts of the country.

The commission added that it was working on resolving some online registrations that gave a "pending" message.

ALSO READ:

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA