Five Eskom generating units expected to return to service: Ramokgopa

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said the last two weeks were disappointing, as higher stages of load shedding needed to be implemented following the breakdown of some generating units.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans will need to wait until Sunday night for a reprieve on load shedding, as five generating units are expected to return to service.

Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa gave an update on the state of the country's power grid earlier on Sunday.

This was after the utility ramped up load shedding to Stage 3 in the morning.

Ramokgopa also reported that the units that were offline amounted to a loss of 2,000 megawatts of generation capacity on the grid.

"Unit 6 at Kendal, we lost Medupi Unit 6 - a big unit, Duvha again on 11 November, on 15 November we also lost Hendrina, we lost Duvha 6 again on 14 November."