DA on 2024: Retain WC, coalition in KZN, GP 'but crucially, bring ANC below 50%'

DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube was out with the party’s Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde, in Cape Town on Saturday to drum up support for the party and to encourage young people to register to vote.

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) Chief Whip Siviwe Gwarube said the party learned some hard lessons after losing five seats in the National Assembly after the 2019 elections.

“We’ve got to set the standard for good governance so that people here can continue to vote, but increasing our share of the vote in the Western Cape also impacts what we are able to do nationally.”

On Saturday, the DA said its own internal polling put it within just seven percentage points of the African National Congress (ANC) – with 32% of voter support compared to the ANC’s 39%.

“We are wanting to make sure that we obviously retain the Western Cape, that we are in a coalition government at the very least in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, and perhaps in another province, but crucially we want to bring the ANC below 50%.”

Gwarube said this would also give the DA more sway in the legislative process.

“It would mean a tremendous amount in, for instance, what we are able to do in Parliament, the bills we are able to pass, [and] the resolutions we are able to take once those numbers reflect.”