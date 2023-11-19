DA calls on ANC to 'exhibit maturity in marketing efforts' after Maya image use

The ANC this week received backlash over the use of the deputy chief justice's image on a party poster about transformation, without her consent.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has condemned the African National Congress's (ANC) use of Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya's image on a campaign poster without her consent.

Maya's picture was plastered on a poster that was uploaded to the governing party's social media pages this week.

The party - which has since apologised, received backlash over this, with the office of Chief Justice Raymond Zondo saying the ANC had no permission to use this image.

The DA said this shows disregard for the integrity of the country's judiciary.

"The DA calls on the ANC to exhibit maturity and emotional intelligence in their marketing efforts,” said Justice Shadow Minister Glynnis Breytenbach.

“Exploiting the image of a senior judicial figure undermines not only the deputy chief justice personally, but also the credibility of the entire Judiciary."

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa also weighed in on this incident during a visit to voter registration stations in Soweto on Saturday, saying judges should not be dragged into politics, and the judiciary should be respected.