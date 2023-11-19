'Challenges yes, but life's much better than it was before ANC': Vuwani resident

“Before the ANC, only the rich had access to water, but now we all have taps in our homes. There might be challenges here and there, but it's much better than it was before the ANC," Dzuguda Kharidzha, who has lived in Vuwani for decades.

VUWANI - Some elderly people in Vuwani, in Limpopo's Vhembe District, who registered to vote on Sunday morning said they feel the government has done enough to address the community's service delivery woes.

They dismissed suggestions that the African National Congress (ANC) has not improved the lives of Vuwani residents since the birth of a democratic South Africa.

This is despite the fact that the community is still reeling from the government's failure to build roads and improve access to running tap water.

Elderly people in Vuwani did not shy away from expressing their support for the governing ANC, which has been in charge since the democratic breakthrough.

Dzuguda Kharidzha, a Vuwani resident for decades, said there has been a lot of development in his community over the past few years.

Younger voters in the area were seemingly on the same page, telling Eyewitness News that they have no other option but to vote for the green, black, and gold party.

Sigidi Tshitshavha, a first-time voter who registered Sunday morning, said water and electricity issues are not as severe as they used to be.

“Of course, there are things that can be improved, but looking around this area, I've seen a lot of development. So, I wouldn't say nothing is happening or there is no service delivery.”

He said water supply challenges are seen in many parts of the country and not just in his village.