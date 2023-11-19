ANC supporters in Marikana face tough task of voting for Ramaphosa in 2024

ANC supporters in the area said that an apology from President Cyril Ramaphosa would go a long way in mending relations between the party and the residents of Marikana.

MARIKANA - African National Congress (ANC) supporters in Marikana face the difficult task in 2024’s election of having to vote for Cyril Ramaphosa - a man they still view as being partially responsible for the 2012 massacre.

On 16 August 2012, police shot and killed 34 striking mineworkers and left 78 seriously injured.

At the time, Ramaphosa was a major shareholder at Lonmin Mine, which is known today as Sibanye.

However, from the Marikana Commission it’s known that Ramaphosa testified several times that he did not do anything wrong.

A Marikana resident, Thapelo Gaoaketse, said it was the ANC-run government that killed the people of Marikana 11 years ago.

“Why can’t the president come here, which is Cyril Ramaphosa? Why can't he come here and apologise to the community of Marikana for what they did by the Marikana massacre? The people lost faith in the ANC.”

Long-time ANC supporter Nokuthula Nondonga said Ramaphosa being the ANC presidential candidate will make it difficult for her to vote for the party in 2024.

“I don't think Ramaphosa will get the position of being president again because what he did here in Marikana was terrible. A lot of people died, and there are a lot of widows and families without breadwinners because of him.”

[WATCH] In Marikana, ANC supporters face the difficult task of having to vote for Cyril Ramaphosa - a man they still deem partially responsible for the massacre that took place here in 2012



Nokuthula Nondonga is a lifelong ANC supporter but has no love for the ANC President. TCG pic.twitter.com/uV5vju4WK1 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 19, 2023

Officials from the Electoral Commission (IEC) reported low numbers of people who came to their voting stations this weekend.