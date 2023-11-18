Voter registration weekend: Over 23,000 stations ready for prospective voters

Registration stations are set to operate between 8 am and 5 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Voting stations across the country will be open this weekend, as thousands of South Africans are expected to register to vote ahead of 2024's general elections.

The Electoral Commission (IEC) said 23, 296 polling stations will welcome eligible citizens this weekend.

Registration stations are set to operate between 8 am and 5 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Home Affairs department said it is ready and prepared to assist eligible voters who may need to collect Identity Documents over the weekend at 321 of its offices.

Speaking at a briefing this week, chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said a large amount of registrations are expected over the weekend:

“Registrations weekend provides by far the biggest registration yield in comparison with other methods. Therefore, we approach this weekend with a measure of expectation that this weekend will provide us with significant registration activity.”