Voter registration weekend: KZN govt calls for peace and political tolerance

On Friday, Natjoints said with the anticipated hive of activity, safety would be guaranteed, with a total of 24,000 law enforcement agents deployed in KwaZulu-Natal during voter registration weekend.

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) government called on political parties to ensure peace and harmony ahead of the voter registration weekend.

Thousands of South Africans are expected to make their way to registration stations on Saturday and Sunday to register to vote in the 2024 elections.

On Friday, the provincial government said some areas have been identified as high-risk.

Inanda, KwaMashu, and Umlazi usually experience political intolerance, but the areas are also known for various criminal activities.

The KZN govt said it wishes to see political tolerance from this weekend until after the elections.

The Departments of Community Safety and Police called on various party agents to ensure there was no disruption in any of the polls.

Nearly 5,000 polling stations will be open for registrations.

READ MORE:

On Friday, the provincial National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) said with the anticipated hive of activity, safety would be guaranteed, with a total of 24,000 law enforcement agents deployed in the province during the voter registration weekend.

Authorities said threat assessments were completed ahead of the voter registration, and out of the 4,973 voting stations in KwaZulu-Natal, 173 are regarded as high risk, 762 as medium risk, while 4,074 are low risk, which is why the security personnel will be deployed across the province.

The Department of Community Safety said high-calibre vehicles and aircraft will be used.

The provincial government said this deployment would maintain a high level of safety and security for residents.