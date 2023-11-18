Voter registration weekend: Business as usual for Marshalltown fire victims

Residents who were moved to temporary housing said that they would not be registering to vote over the weekend, as many of them lost their belongings, including their IDs, in the August blaze.

JOHANNESBURG - Former residents of the Usindiso Building in Marshalltown are angry after they were relocated to an informal settlement in Denver with no water or electricity.

Adding to their frustration is that many of them lost their Identity Documents in the fire that claimed 77 lives.

As the registration weekend kicked off, it was business as usual, with people unpacking their belongings and settling into their new homes.

Residents who were moved to the new place said that they would not be registering to vote over the weekend, mainly because many of them lost their belongings in the blaze.

They said there had been little assistance from the government and the Department of Home Affairs in terms of helping them get new or temporary ID documents, leaving them unable to register.

Some of the residents said they had no idea where they should be registering because they did not know how long they would be staying there, and no one had communicated these details with them.

