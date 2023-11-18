'Too late', says Chiawelo resident to Ramaphosa during voter registration drive

SOWETO - President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was confident of a victory at the 2024 general elections.

Ramaphosa was speaking to potential voters at the Thembalethu Primary School in Meadowlands, where locals came out in numbers to register.

This as over 23,000 stations were open for voter registration across the country throughout the weekend, ahead of the 2024 general elections.

There were mixed emotions from Chiawelo residents.

On the one end of the spectrum, the African National Congress (ANC) delegation was warmly received by residents, who spoke highly of the governing party.

On the other end, some disenchanted voters believe Soweto has been forgotten.



Resident, Tshepo Tsosane said it was disingenuous for Ramaphosa and other politicians to visit communities so close to elections.

“I think it’s too late. You have neglected us for 30 years. You never wanted to know for us for 30 years. You want to know about our plight, now? What have you been doing all along?"

Despite some backlash from the community, the ANC president said the service delivery crisis in the area remained a priority.

Meanwhile, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said he was not making a play at 'African National Congress (ANC) territory' as voter registration kicked off on Saturday.

Malema visited the Hitekani Primary School in Chiawelo, where President Cyril Ramaphosa grew up, to monitor how registration was going.

Malema said this was sheer coincidence.

“I belong to this station and therefore my coming here is not to see Ramaphosa, there’s no Ramaphosa here. I came to see these ones who are here. I’ve got nothing to do with Ramaphosa, I don’t care what Ramaphosa does, where he votes - I’m not involved with that.

“I’m here to encourage the ground forces of the EFF not to fear anyone and to know that no one can stop them from doing work.”

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa was expected to meet African National Congress (ANC) supporters at nearby Thembalethu Primary School around the same time.