Service delivery protest interrupts voter registration in Protea Glen

JOHANNESBURG - A service delivery protest in Soweto’s Protea Glen prevented residents from making their way to their local voting station.

The Electoral Commission (IEC) confirmed to Eyewitness News that there was a challenge in the area on Saturday morning.

This as over 23,000 stations are open for voter registration across the country throughout the weekend, ahead of the 2024 general elections.

IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela:

“Where residents or people want to vote are experiencing safety issues, they must not hesitate to register online.”

