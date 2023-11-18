Go

Service delivery protest interrupts voter registration in Protea Glen

The Electoral Commission confirmed to Eyewitness News that there was a challenge in the area on Saturday morning, and encouraged voters to consider registering online, where applicable.

A resident checks her name at Joubert Park voting station on the last weekend of voter registration. Picture: Tshepo Lesole/Eyewitness News
18 November 2023 10:39

JOHANNESBURG - A service delivery protest in Soweto’s Protea Glen prevented residents from making their way to their local voting station.

The Electoral Commission (IEC) confirmed to Eyewitness News that there was a challenge in the area on Saturday morning.

This as over 23,000 stations are open for voter registration across the country throughout the weekend, ahead of the 2024 general elections.

IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela:

“Where residents or people want to vote are experiencing safety issues, they must not hesitate to register online.”

