'SA has potential but some things need to change': Langebaan first-time voter

Eighteen-year-old Billie Booyens, a first-time voter said she is excited to participate in the upcoming elections, adding that South Africa’s youth has the power to take the country forward if they head to the polls.

CAPE TOWN - Young people were scarce at the Electoral Commission (IEC) registration centres along the Langebaan sea strip.

Several residents swiftly registered to vote on Saturday morning during the nationwide voter registration weekend, while many enjoyed the warm weather in the area known as the 'Jewel of the West Coast'.

Two young people had different opinions on what the 2024 general election means for them.

In the town’s holiday centre, 18-year-old Billie Booyens, a first-time voter, is excited to participate in the upcoming elections.

She said South Africa’s youth has the power to take the country forward if they head to the polls.

“I just want South Africa to be like a first-world country because I think we have the potential, but some political things need to change for us to be better.”

On the other hand, 24-year-old David-John Louw said he would not register to vote because he does not believe voting will bring change.

He said he planned on spending the weekend training for his local rugby match instead.

“Before elections, they make promises and then nothing happens afterwards, so it’s not worth it.”

According to Ratings Afrika, Langebaan falls under the two best-run municipalities in the country.

However, this rating means very little for 24-year-old Fiona-Rose Horn, who can’t afford housing in the holiday town.

“There are job opportunities in Langebaan but if you work in Langebaan you’ll be looking for a house and housing here - just to rent a place is over R6,000. You will not find a place that’s R3-4,000 that will fit your budget.”

Horn said she would be voting for the prioritisation of inclusion, so that the workforce in the area can live as comfortably as holiday makers.