Ramaphosa yet to meet with IEC to set date for 2024 polls

The president is yet to proclaim a date for the national and provincial elections, which are expected to run concurrently in 2024.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was yet to meet with the Electoral Commission (IEC) and provinces to set a date for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

The national and provincial elections are expected to run concurrently.

“That is part of the protocol. It’s part of the process. We will be meeting with all the stakeholders, including the IEC to set things out. The election date will be set.”

Ramaphosa said his current focus was on the ongoing voter registration, which kicked off earlier on Saturday.

“Today we are here because we want more and more people to register. They can vote for any party they want to vote for, but we, as the [African National Congress] ANC, are confident of a victory, not only in Gauteng but the entire country. The doomsayers say no, we’re not going to succeed, but the ANC always proves people wrong.”

