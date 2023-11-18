'Problem is individual comrades, not everyone': ANC Madibeng's Ditshego Mbezi

ANC local elections convenor, Ditshego Mbezi said the party needs to reform itself before voters lose faith in it.

NORTH WEST - The African National Congress (ANC) in Madibeng has asked voters for a renewed mandate.

This is despite controlling what is considered one of the worst-run municipalities in the country.

The Madibeng local municipality has received a disclaimer of audit opinion for seven consecutive years. This is the worst opinion the Auditor General can issue on a municipality’s finances.

This as thousands of South Africans are throughout the weekend expected to register to vote ahead of 2024's general elections.

"The problem in the organisation is individual comrades. It’s not everyone. We still have those cadres that are ethical and with morals, but we need to implement our disciplinary processes in the ANC. Those who are doing wrong, they must be disciplined," said Mbezi.

