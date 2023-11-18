PowerBall results: Friday, 17 November 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 17 November 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 04, 20, 24, 30, 42 PB: 08
PowerBall Plus: 04, 06, 14, 22, 47 PB: 05
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
#DrawResults for 17/11/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) November 17, 2023
#PowerBall: 04, 20, 24, 30, 42#PowerBall: 08#PowerBallPLUS: 04, 06, 14, 22, 47#PowerBall: 05 pic.twitter.com/rpG8ZKMAeE