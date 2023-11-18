IEC: Over 320,000 physically registered to vote by midday Saturday

Giving an update on the first day of registrations in Centurion on Saturday, the Electoral Commission (IEC) said the figure included only people who physically visited voting stations, and had completed their registrations by 11 am.

JOHANNESBURG - At least 326,000 people had been registered to vote for the 2024 elections by 11 am on Saturday.

This as over 23,000 stations were open for voter registration across the country throughout the weekend, ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Deputy CEO Masego Shiburi:

“Voter management devices have captured thousands of registration details even in areas challenged by connectivity issues.”

Meanwhile, the IEC said at least 26,000 people had also registered using the commission's online portal on Saturday.

Shiburi said the commission was on track to reach record-breaking levels with online registrations.

“We are on course to surpass the highest activity ever recorded on a single day.”

