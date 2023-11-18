'I'm not going to vote because they don't keep their promises': DA NW supporter

DA supporter in the North West, Corlia Calitz told Eyewitness News that she has given up on voting, adding that she does not see the point as her vote will most likely not make any difference.

NORTH WEST - Young Democratic Alliance (DA) voters in the North West have lost hope that the party will ever take over the African National Congress (ANC).

The North West is an ANC stronghold, with the party having won all national, provincial, and local elections.

"For me, it's just useless, I'm not going to vote for anyone because it's useless to vote. The promises is empty promises. They don't keep their promises, they always break their promises, the crime is more, there's a lot of more stuff, the potholes, there is no work for anyone," said Calitz.

[WATCH] These DA supporters in Brits, Northwest, say they are discouraged from voting.



Gerhard Marx said his vote is “useless” since the DA will never win in North West. TCG #Elections2024 pic.twitter.com/0KnYdrTBFU ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 18, 2023

Gerhard Marx said he usually votes for the DA, however, it never wins in the North West.

"It's not that I don't want to vote, I don't see the point in it. Every time I vote, I vote for the DA but they're never going to win," said Marx.

Meanwhile, the DA in the North West said these elections are a great chance for it to finally wrestle power away from the ANC.