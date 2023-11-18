Homeless Pretoria man hopes his vote will help turn things around in 2024

Alex Chauke who has been on the streets for nearly a decade told Eyewitness News he wants to participate in next year’s elections with the hope that things will change for the homeless.

TSHWANE - Some homeless people living in the capital city arrived at Pretoria Boys’ High School in Hatfield on Saturday to register to vote in the 2024 elections.

This as over 23,000 stations were open for voter registration across the country throughout the weekend, ahead of the 2024 general elections.

In October, the metro conducted its first homeless count which revealed that unemployment was the main cause for homelessness in the city.

This is on the back of the latest census report which highlighted that Tshwane has the highest homeless population in the country.

Although the Electoral Commission's (IEC's) main focus is primarily securing the participation of the youth, several other demographics hoping to cast their votes next year also actively registered on Saturday.

Chauke said he would continue voting for the African National Congress (ANC), adding that pressures from opposition parties are to blame for poor service delivery across the country.

