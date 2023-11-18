Grabouw youth call on young people to register to vote & make their voices heard

"This voter registration is very important, more especially to encourage the youth. The main purpose of voting is to make sure that each and every South African knows their right," said Grabouw resident, Boniswa Mtazi.

CAPE TOWN - Grabouw was a hive of activity on Saturday, however, voter registration got off to a slow start.

This as over 23,000 stations were open for voter registration across the country throughout the weekend, ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The Waterskloof municipality town was one of the places hardest hit by the recent devastating floods in the province.

This is a highly contested municipality, which saw no party receiving an outright majority in the 2021 local government elections.

A coalition government of the African National Congress (ANC), the Patriotic Alliance, and the GOOD Party is currently in power.

Eyewitness News spoke to some young voters from the small town of just over 100,000 people, some of whom were registering for the first time, and who expressed eagerness to be added to the voters' roll.

Twenty-two-year-old Luxolo Sibonkolo hopes his vote in next year's election will open more opportunities for the youth.

"There are many young people that are not working and there are many things that need the youth but there's no way forward from our leaders," said Sibonkolo.

Thirty-four-year-old Boniswa Mtwazi called on other young people to register to vote.

IEC officials and political party agents are hoping for a better turnout as the day progresses.