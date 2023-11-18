Focus is on getting younger people to register to vote - IEC

The Electoral Commission (IEC) hopes to increase its 3.1 million registered voters in the Western Cape, which, when compared to Census Statistics represent around 61% of eligible voters.

CAPE TOWN - The Electoral Commission (IEC) hopes to increase its 3.1 million registered voters in the Western Cape, which, when compared to Census Statistics represent around 61% of eligible voters.

As with elsewhere in the country, the focus is on getting younger people to register over Saturday and Sunday.

READ MORE:

The Electoral Commission said its statistics show that it has just over 400,000 voters under the age of 30 who are registered to vote.

However, Census Statistics show that at least two million people across all age groups who are eligible to vote are not registered.

Western Cape electoral head Michael Hendrickse said his officials have been on an aggressive outreach campaign over many months in collaboration with the provincial education department to educate and encourage learners to understand the importance of voting.

To this end, they've visited over 200 schools per year to conduct civic education.

The commission has also been visiting tertiary institutions to encourage voter registration.

On Saturday, 1,572 voting stations will be open across the Western Cape, staffed by over 4,000 officials many of whom are unemployed, young people under the age of 35.