Capetonians take advantage of extended Home Affairs hours for other business

Dozens of people queued outside Cape Town’s main Home Affairs office hoped to take advantage of the extended office hours this weekend to apply for documents or do other civic business.

CAPE TOWN - Dozens of people queued outside Cape Town’s main Home Affairs office in the Central Business District (CBD) since early Saturday morning.

However, most of them were not there to collect identity documents (IDs) that would allow them to register to vote.

Instead, many were hoping to take advantage of the extended office hours this weekend to apply for documents or do other civic business.

Home Affairs opened its offices countrywide this weekend in hopes that thousands of uncollected IDs would be collected.

With appointments at Home Affairs’ Barrack Street office booked up until the new year, many people queuing there on Saturday said they were advised by staff during the week to return to apply for documents.

But an irate manager told those waiting that preference would be given to those collecting IDs.

One woman told Eyewitness News that she spent her last money traveling from Philippi to get an ID for her 16-year-old daughter and would wait for as long as it took.

"I don’t want to extend time for my daughter to get an ID. I want to get her ID now because I don’t know what might happen. My daughter is a very busy person."

Seventeen-year-old Kuhle Phakati said he hoped to turn 18 before the voting day was declared.

But for now, he needed an ID for other reasons.

“I came here to make an ID so I can vote next year. Lots of people need an ID to write exams.”

Another woman was also hoping to make use of the extended hours.

“I got married, so my surname changed, so I just need to get new documentation.”

Home Affairs offices will be open on Sunday as well to encourage those who have already applied for an ID to fetch them and register to vote.