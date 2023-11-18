Blyvoor Gold mine workers mulling next move as labour dispute continues

Disgruntled workers at the gold mine, who staged a sit-in at the gold operation earlier in the week, are up in arms over the non-payment of incentives and want to be represented by a new majority labour union.

JOHANNESBURG - Disgruntled workers at the Blyvoor Gold mine in Carletonville are mulling their next move as a labour dispute enters its fourth day.

An estimated 800 workers staged a sit-in at the gold operation on the West Rand earlier in the week.

While the group resurfaced from the Peter Skeat Shaft after 36 hours underground, some of the workers refused to return to work until their demands were met.

They are up in arms over the non-payment of incentives, including Christmas bonuses, and want to be represented by a new majority labour union.

The Blyvoor Gold Mine had the sit-in by workers declared illegal by the Labour Court.

Subsequently, the company threatened to dismiss more than 240 workers for taking part in the demonstrations that brought operations at the shaft to a standstill.

A delegation of five shop stewards was sent in to negotiate with mine management, but the closed-door talks appear to have yielded little result.

The company is said to have again told workers that it is facing financial difficulties and cannot afford to pay incentives over the festive period.

The mineworkers hit back, claiming the company is earning massive profits from the red-hot gold prices.

They also believe the mine didn't follow its internal processes prior to the dismissals.

In 2012 and 2021, labour unrest at the mine left the company in financial ruin.

While other miners are believed to be back at work, the mine again finds itself in a tough spot.